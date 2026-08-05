Anathi Sidali, 35, believes the most powerful stories are not only told — they are strategically built. At the intersection of broadcasting, branding and digital innovation, he has spent his career transforming how one of South Africa's leading universities communicates with the world, proving that effective storytelling can shape both reputation and opportunity.

As senior manager of UJ Broadcasting, Sidali leads the University of Johannesburg's multimedia portfolio, overseeing UJFM 95.4 and UJTV while driving integrated broadcasting, digital content, livestreaming and audiovisual strategies that connect the institution with diverse audiences. Previously, as acting senior manager for Brand and Marketing, he directed the university's institution-wide marketing and communications strategy, leading major campaigns, executive communications and multidisciplinary creative teams.

Among his defining achievements was spearheading the integrated communications strategy for the University's UJ@20 celebrations, marking two decades of excellence through an ambitious year-long campaign. Under his leadership, UJFM evolved into a dynamic multimedia platform spanning radio, television, podcasts and digital media, earning industry recognition for innovation and broadcasting excellence. Beyond institutional success, Sidali remains deeply committed to mentoring aspiring broadcasters, journalists and content creators, helping prepare the next generation of media professionals.