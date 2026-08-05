At just 21, Anele Nkabinde is already helping inspire the next generation of engineers. As secretary and South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) STAR representative for the Pietermaritzburg region, Nkabinde is championing STEM education by encouraging young people to see engineering as a pathway to opportunity, innovation and social impact.

Holding a diploma in Engineering Technology in Civil Engineering, Nkabinde works with volunteers to deliver school outreach programmes, career presentations and mentoring initiatives that introduce learners to careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Through these engagements, Nkabinde is helping to broaden access to information, build confidence and create opportunities for young people, particularly those from underrepresented communities, to pursue careers in engineering.

Serving as a SAICE STAR STEM activist remains a defining milestone, reinforcing a commitment to education, leadership and community development. Nkabinde credits civil engineer and former SAICE Future Leaders Panel chairperson Takalani Netshipale with demonstrating how technical expertise can be combined with service and leadership to create lasting impact.

Guided by the philosophy, "Bloom where you are planted," Nkabinde believes meaningful change begins by making the most of every opportunity. By combining technical knowledge with a passion for mentorship and public engagement, Nkabinde is helping build a more diverse engineering profession and inspiring future innovators who will contribute to South Africa's sustainable development.