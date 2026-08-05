The future of mining is being shaped as much in laboratories as it is underground. At Mintek, Athule Dlamini, 35, is helping unlock smarter, more efficient ways to process the minerals that power modern economies, combining engineering expertise with research that is influencing the industry's next chapter. As a senior engineer, Dlamini develops mineral processing solutions for commodities ranging from platinum group metals and chrome to iron ore. She leads projects from concept to completion, balancing technical oversight, financial management and scientific research while publishing papers and presenting her findings at local and international conferences. Currently in the third year of her PhD at the University of Cape Town, she is committed to advancing innovation in one of South Africa's most important industries.
Her impact extends beyond engineering. As co-founder of the Sinomhlobo Foundation, she is equally passionate about creating opportunities for others, a commitment recognised with a Positive Influencer Award in the mining industry. Dlamini credits much of her determination to her late mother, whose unwavering encouragement to "go for the stars" became the foundation of her ambition. The advice she carries into every challenge is equally empowering: the greatest limitations are often the ones we place on ourselves. With enough time, effort and belief, she says, almost anything is possible.