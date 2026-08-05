The future of mining is being shaped as much in laboratories as it is underground. At Mintek, Athule Dlamini, 35, is helping unlock smarter, more efficient ways to process the minerals that power modern economies, combining engineering expertise with research that is influencing the industry's next chapter. As a senior engineer, Dlamini develops mineral processing solutions for commodities ranging from platinum group metals and chrome to iron ore. She leads projects from concept to completion, balancing technical oversight, financial management and scientific research while publishing papers and presenting her findings at local and international conferences. Currently in the third year of her PhD at the University of Cape Town, she is committed to advancing innovation in one of South Africa's most important industries.