Growing up in a small rural community in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Ayanda Msimang, 32, could not have imagined a career in environmental law. Today, as a senior associate at leading African law firm Bowmans, he is advising some of the continent's largest businesses on the complex legal challenges shaping the future of mining, energy, sustainability and climate change.

Msimang's practice sits at the intersection of law, commerce and environmental responsibility. He advises clients on public and administrative law, environmental regulation, climate change, energy, natural resources and workplace health and safety, helping navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape across sectors ranging from mining and renewable energy to telecommunications, agriculture and manufacturing. In 2026, his expertise was recognised internationally when Legal 500 named him a Leading Associate for Mining in South Africa.

His journey, however, began with a lecturer who saw possibilities he could not yet see. Environmental law specialist Lauren Frost introduced him to a field he never knew existed and encouraged him to pursue it with confidence. Her mentorship changed the course of his career.