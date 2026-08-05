Boitumelo Thage has built a career around a simple but powerful conviction: leadership is measured not by the titles you hold, but by the lives you improve. Whether shaping public policy, advocating for social justice or serving vulnerable communities, she approaches every role with the same commitment to leaving people better than she found them.

As a parliamentary and cabinet support officer in the Office of the Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Thage, 30, provides strategic support across parliamentary processes, policy communication, stakeholder engagement and intergovernmental relations, contributing to programmes that advance equitable and sustainable human settlements. Beyond government, she is the founder and director of A Second Chance NPO, established in 2017 to support orphanages, homeless youth, survivors of gender-based violence and food security initiatives. She also serves as national spokesperson for Not In My Name International, amplifying advocacy around human rights and gender-based violence.

A psychology graduate from the University of South Africa, Thage is also an author whose children's books, My Voice Matters and Travelling Through Time, encourage young readers to embrace courage and possibility.