Bokang Mokoena has spent more than a decade betting on one idea: that changing a young person's future can change an entire community. It is a belief that inspired him to co-found Phakamani Young Minds Academy (PYMA) at just 19, and one that continues to shape his work today. Now 31, Mokoena leads the organisation as executive director, driving its strategy, partnerships and long-term sustainability while expanding programmes in education, youth employability and early childhood development. Under his leadership, PYMA has grown into a respected organisation that works across the corporate, government and non-profit sectors to create opportunities for children and young people in underserved communities. His approach to leadership has also taken him beyond South Africa, including a leadership role with the Frost Valley YMCA in the United States, where he facilitated youth leadership and intercultural exchange programmes. Back home, he has helped corporate partners strengthen their social investment programmes, mobilising thousands of employees in community initiatives. Raised in Freedom Park, Soweto, Mokoena credits his mother and community for teaching him that leadership is measured not by personal success, but by the opportunities created for others. That philosophy continues to guide a career dedicated to unlocking potential where it matters most.