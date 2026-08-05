Busisiwe Kamolane-Kgadima builds institutions that outlast them. As deputy director of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) at the University of the Witwatersrand, she balances the demands of public interest litigation with the equally complex task of shaping one of South Africa's most influential human rights organisations.

An attorney, researcher and executive leader, Kamolane-Kgadima, 32, represents marginalised communities while driving CALS's strategic direction, forging partnerships and expanding its research and advocacy agenda. Her career has combined courtroom advocacy with institution-building. She has served as a law clerk to the Chief Justice, established initiatives that broaden access to public interest law and played a leading role in developing the Global South's first anti-SLAPP model law.

One of her proudest achievements is creating a pioneering public interest law moot court competition that equips students — particularly those from historically Black universities — with the legal writing, advocacy and mentorship needed to pursue careers in social justice. In 2024, she became the first and youngest Black woman to serve as acting director of CALS since its founding more than 45 years ago.