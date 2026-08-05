Christiaan Coetzee, 35, is combining accounting expertise with technology to reshape the audit profession. As chief executive of The Audit Toolbar, he leads the development of software that supports small and medium-sized audit firms in South Africa, across Africa, the United Kingdom and other international markets. The platform aims to streamline audit processes while allowing practitioners to focus on delivering greater value to clients. A qualified chartered accountant (SA), Coetzee has built a technology business that has attracted European venture capital while showcasing South African innovation on the global stage. In 2024, he was named the overall winner of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants' Top 35-under-35 awards, recognising both his professional achievements and entrepreneurial leadership. Coetzee says he would reassure his younger self that persistence pays off, encouraging him to keep working hard without becoming overwhelmed by uncertainty. A piece of advice that continues to shape his decisions is: "Take what you want and pay for it." For him, the saying reflects the reality that every ambition comes with trade-offs, requiring deliberate choices about where to invest time and energy. Rather than identifying a single mentor, Coetzee credits the teachers, managers, colleagues and clients who have shared their knowledge throughout his career. Their willingness to guide him has reinforced his commitment to mentoring others and paying those lessons forward.