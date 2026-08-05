At 25, Dimakatso Koketso Lekola is building a career at the intersection of corporate governance and social impact. Working in the financial services sector, he supports risk, legal and compliance functions through compliance monitoring, regulatory impact assessments, risk reviews, policy evaluations and ESG reporting, helping organisations navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. Lekola holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Pretoria, but his ambitions extend beyond the boardroom. Driven by a belief in the transformative power of education, he founded the DK Lekola Global Education Institute, which provides mentorship, academic support and career guidance to young people from underserved communities. His commitment to leadership and community development has earned him accolades including the Community Builder of the Year Award, the Raising Legends Award, a Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Award for Humanitarian Leadership, and recognition as a Sunday World Unsung Hero. Raised in a rural community, Lekola believes circumstances should never define a person's future. Inspired by the teachers, mentors and managers who invested in him, he is committed to creating opportunities for others through mentorship, leadership and community service.