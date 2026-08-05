Dimakatso Nchodu is building a career at the intersection of constitutional law, judicial accountability and social justice. As a research and advocacy officer at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (DGRU) in the University of Cape Town's Public Law Department, she combines rigorous legal research with public engagement to strengthen South Africa's democratic institutions.

As part of the Judges Matter team, Nchodu, 30, tracks judicial appointments, misconduct proceedings and developments affecting the judiciary. She also leads DGRU's Addressing Sexual Harassment in the Legal Ecosystem project, an ambitious initiative to develop a unified framework for tackling sexual harassment across the legal profession — one of the sector's most persistent systemic challenges.

A former Constitutional Court law clerk with a master's degree in constitutional law and administrative justice, Nchodu has built her career at the intersection of research, advocacy and constitutional reform. Whether commenting in the media, engaging policymakers or conducting applied research, her work is driven by a commitment to strengthening the rule of law and making legal institutions more accountable and inclusive.