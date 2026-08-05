For Dineo Moagi, education is about far more than improving report cards — it is about unlocking potential and changing the trajectory of a child's life. As principal of Atlegang Bana Foundation's second branch, she is helping ensure that young people, regardless of their circumstances, have access to the academic support and encouragement they need to succeed.

Holding a Diploma in Educare, Moagi, 30, oversees the foundation's daily operations while leading a team of English and Mathematics teachers who provide quality tuition to learners. Under her leadership, the foundation's academic support programme has become a vital resource for children seeking to strengthen their educational foundations. She has also led air quality awareness campaigns in partnership with Seriti, reflecting her belief that education extends beyond the classroom and should empower communities to make informed decisions about the world around them.

Moagi's leadership is guided by a simple principle: serve with excellence. It is a philosophy that shapes every aspect of her work, from mentoring teachers to supporting learners with integrity, compassion and consistency.

She credits Atlegang Bana Foundation founder Thwane with teaching her what servant leadership truly looks like. His example reinforced the importance of putting learners first and leading with purpose. Today, Moagi continues that legacy by creating spaces where children are encouraged to believe in themselves, embrace learning and recognise education as the foundation on which brighter futures are built.