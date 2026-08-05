Dr Khutso Lebea is deputy head of informatics in the Academy of Computer Science and Software Engineering at the University of Johannesburg, where he combines teaching, research and academic leadership to shape the next generation of computing professionals. His research focuses on human-computer interaction, cybersecurity, privacy in smart environments and distributed systems, with the aim of developing technologies that are both innovative and socially responsible. Holding a PhD in Computer Science, Lebea, 32, has built a strong research profile, supervising master's and doctoral students while contributing to advances in secure, privacy-preserving technologies. His doctoral research developed a distributed data storage framework for smart homes, addressing growing concerns around data privacy in increasingly connected environments. He has presented his work at international conferences and served as a session chair at the Human-Computer Interaction International (HCII) conference, contributing to global conversations on computing and cybersecurity. Passionate about education and mentorship, Lebea believes representation matters in higher education. He is committed to creating opportunities for young South Africans, particularly those who may not see academia as an attainable career path. Through his teaching, research and leadership, he aims to demonstrate that talent, curiosity and perseverance can open doors, regardless of background, while ensuring technology serves people and society responsibly.