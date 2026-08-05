For Dr Ockert Pretorius, cities are more than places where people live—they are living systems that shape opportunity, sustainability and quality of life. As a senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg, he is helping prepare the next generation of urban planners to tackle the complex challenges facing rapidly changing cities while ensuring that academic research delivers practical solutions for communities.

Holding a PhD in Science specialising in Urban and Regional Planning, Pretorius, 32, balances teaching, postgraduate supervision, research, curriculum development and academic leadership with a strong commitment to industry and community engagement. His work bridges the gap between theory and practice, equipping graduates to address issues ranging from sustainable human settlements and spatial planning to innovation and inclusive urban development.

A defining achievement of his career has been establishing strategic partnerships with local and international universities, government institutions and non-governmental organisations. These collaborations have expanded opportunities for joint research, student development and policy engagement, creating lasting impact beyond the classroom and strengthening the connection between academia and society.