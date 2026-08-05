Engineering is often judged by the products it creates, but Dr Shelly Mona is equally focused on the opportunities it unlocks. At 35, she is helping turn research into real-world innovation, ensuring engineering solutions do more than solve technical problems — they strengthen industries, empower people and drive economic growth.

As deputy director of the Product Development Technology Station at the Central University of Technology, Free State, Mona provides strategic leadership for innovation, product development and industry partnerships that connect research with practical application. She also serves as a council member of the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA), contributing to the advancement of the engineering profession nationally.

Holding a PhD in Industrial Engineering, Mona has earned recognition for both academic excellence and industry impact. She was named among the 100 Reputable Women of African Descent 2026, received the University of Johannesburg's Exceptional Academic Achievement Doctoral Award, and led the Product Development Technology Station to runner-up honours in the 2024 Best Industrial Engineering Work Conducted in Industry Awards, recognising projects that deliver practical solutions across Southern Africa.