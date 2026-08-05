Dr Sithelo Magagula is proving that scholarship and legal practice need not exist in separate worlds. A director at Finger Attorneys, he works at the intersection of public procurement, housing law and constitutional governance, advising organs of state while litigating complex matters in the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal.

Raised in the rural community of kwaNongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Magagula, 31, completed his PhD in international human rights law while practising full-time as an attorney. His doctoral research examined housing rights and eviction law in Namibia, proposing reforms to better protect vulnerable communities. His scholarship has been published in leading legal journals and cited in court judgments — a rare achievement for a lawyer at this stage of his career.

Beyond litigation, Magagula has become a respected public voice on constitutional issues. He has written for Mail & Guardian, News24 and De Rebus, and regularly appears on eNCA, Kaya FM and CapeTalk, making complex legal issues accessible to the public.