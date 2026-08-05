Dr Thomas Hlamalani Mongwe, 35, is a chemistry lecturer at the University of Mpumalanga whose career bridges scientific research, higher education and African indigenous knowledge. Raised in KwaMhlanga under modest rural circumstances, he developed a deep appreciation for education after walking kilometres to school and overcoming limited access to basic services. Those experiences continue to shape his commitment to expanding opportunities for young South Africans. Holding a PhD in Chemical Sciences from the University of the Witwatersrand, Mongwe teaches undergraduate chemistry, supervises postgraduate research and helps design the university's chemistry curriculum. His work extends beyond the lecture hall through STEM outreach programmes, where he uses the University's SASOL mobile laboratory to inspire learners across Mpumalanga to pursue careers in science and innovation. Alongside his academic career, Mongwe is a practising traditional healer and serves as general secretary of the Traditional Healers Organisation in Mpumalanga. He is passionate about promoting African cultural knowledge while demonstrating that indigenous traditions and scientific scholarship can coexist. His message reached a national audience in 2024 when a social media video about attending initiation school while holding a PhD attracted more than one million views. Recognised as the University of Mpumalanga's Best Emerging Teacher in 2025, Mongwe is driven by a belief that education and culture together can transform lives.