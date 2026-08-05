For Duduzile Dlamini, 32, journalism is more than reporting the news—it's about cultivating informed citizens and creating pathways for social change. As an nGAP journalism lecturer at the University of the Free State, she is equipping aspiring journalists with the skills to navigate an evolving media landscape while ensuring that learning extends far beyond the lecture theatre.

Armed with a master's degree in Fundamental Communication, Dlamini combines teaching, research and curriculum innovation with an unwavering commitment to public engagement. Her students gain hands-on newsroom experience through partnerships with KovsieFM, OFM and the SABC in Bloemfontein, shadowing media professionals and bridging the gap between academic theory and industry practice. This innovative approach earned her a nomination for the university's Innovation in Learning and Teaching Award.

Beyond academia, Dlamini is equally invested in community transformation. She co-founded Abatsha Force of Change, a youth-led movement advocating for electoral reform and civic participation; Friends in Literature, a book club fostering critical dialogue; and Our Stokvel, a crowdfunding initiative rooted in the values of Ubuntu and collective empowerment.