For Edgar Curtis Legoale, football is more than a game — it is a catalyst for community transformation. At 35, the founder and chairperson of the Edgar Legoale Foundation has built a platform that uses sport to inspire young people, strengthen communities and create pathways to opportunity.

Since establishing the foundation in 2018, Legoale has placed sport at the heart of his community work. His annual soccer tournament has become a flagship initiative, encouraging young people to reject drugs, crime and other social ills while promoting discipline, teamwork and healthy lifestyles. Beyond the field, the foundation supports education through Project 100 Schools, which has reached more than 1 000 Grade 12 learners with mentorship, learner support and school shoe distributions that restore dignity and encourage academic success.

His work also celebrates culture and identity. Through the Tumahole Heritage Project, including the Tumahole Month Schools Celebration, learners engage in heritage education, public speaking, arts and cultural activities that honour the community's history and inspire civic pride.

Legoale's influence extends to the Ngwathe Experience, which promotes local sport, tourism, entrepreneurship and investment. As a media practitioner, he also champions informed civic participation.