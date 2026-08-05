Most students prepare for the world of finance after graduation. Ethan Gondo decided to start shaping it while still at university.

At 21, he has become one of South Africa's leading youth voices in investment education, convinced that financial literacy is fundamental to economic inclusion. As co-founder and chairperson of the South African Student Investment Council, Gondo has united investment societies across six universities to promote investment education, financial literacy and greater youth participation in the economy. He also leads the University of Cape Town Investment Society, connecting students with industry leaders and practical opportunities that bridge the gap between university and the workplace.

His influence extends beyond campus. Gondo has represented South Africa on the G20 Youth Delegation for Sustainable Finance, contributed to parliamentary discussions on youth economic inclusion and serves as a World Economic Forum Global Shaper. He has also written two leadership books distributed to schools in South Africa and abroad.