As co-founder and product manager of Mentormate, Finely Chikwira, 26, leads the development of an AI platform that provides engineers with trusted, context-aware guidance, helping professionals navigate regulatory requirements, engineering standards and complex technical challenges with greater confidence and efficiency. A civil engineer with a bachelor of engineering technology honours degree, completed cum laude, Chikwira is currently pursuing a master's degree in civil engineering. His commitment to practical innovation has earned national recognition. Mentormate received a MEMSA Industry Award for its innovative use of data and artificial intelligence, while Chikwira was honoured with the FAEO-UNESCO Emerging Young Engineer Award for advancing engineering through digital technologies and AI-driven solutions. Guided by the belief that technology should solve real-world problems, Chikwira works closely with industry experts to ensure innovation remains grounded in practical application. Beyond engineering, his passion for lifelong learning extends from studying Scripture to cricket, both of which have shaped his values of discipline, integrity and thoughtful leadership. Whether mentoring future engineers or developing technology that strengthens critical infrastructure, Chikwira is committed to building solutions that create lasting value. His vision is clear: to use innovation not only to improve engineering outcomes, but also to empower the people who design and build the future.