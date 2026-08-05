At an age when many are deciding on a career, Inga Mkalali is creating one — not only for himself but for other young people determined to have their voices heard.

The 20-year-old believes stories have the power to preserve culture, unlock opportunity and shape the future. As founder and director of Inga Mkalali Productions, he is building a youth-led media company that uses storytelling, education and the creative industries to champion African narratives and empower emerging talent.

While studying towards a bachelor of education at Walter Sisulu University and completing a national certificate in film and television Production, Mkalali has built an impressive portfolio spanning radio, television, journalism, publishing and film.

A former presenter on UCR FM, Inako FM and The Art Centre Show, he is also the author of Hamba Ubuye, an isiXhosa collection celebrating indigenous language and culture.

Beyond the media, he leads initiatives that help rural learners access higher education and career opportunities.