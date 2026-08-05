For Julian Reynolds, every property transaction tells a bigger story about investment, opportunity and growth. As an attorney, notary public and conveyancer at Cox Yeats Attorneys, he works at the intersection of real estate, commercial finance and private equity, advising banks, developers, corporates and private clients on transactions that shape South Africa's economic landscape.

Reynolds' career has taken him from Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr to Investec Bank and back into private practice, giving him a rare perspective on both legal practice and corporate finance. Armed with an LLM with distinction from the University of Cape Town, he has developed expertise spanning property law, renewable energy projects and private equity. In 2025, he was seconded as legal manager to a leading development finance institution, where he helped strengthen legal risk frameworks, restructure high-risk loans and support funding for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Away from the office, Reynolds is also a FIFA-accredited football agent, helping emerging players negotiate contracts and build sustainable careers beyond the pitch. It reflects his belief that the law can unlock opportunities in business and sport alike.