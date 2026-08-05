At 32, Kamo Matsoso is redefining what it means to build a career in the arts. Equally at home on stage, in the lecture hall and behind the scenes, she has made it her mission to ensure creative talent is not only celebrated but equipped to flourish.

As founder and chief executive of KK Management, Matsoso connects artists with ethical, sustainable opportunities while advocating for fair remuneration, professional development and stronger industry standards.

Alongside her work as a vocalist, composer and performer, she mentors emerging musicians, helping them refine their craft and develop distinctive artistic identities. Her commitment to nurturing talent extends into higher education.

As a senior lecturer at AFDA Johannesburg, she teaches research, arts management and performance studies, preparing students for careers across film, television, music and live performance with both creative and commercial insight.

Matsoso's contribution to the sector has earned her the Sunday World Unsung Heroes Award for Arts and Culture and AFDA's Award for Academic Development of Research.