Khethiwe Nene believes the end of trauma should never be the end of someone's story. Through her work, she is helping women rebuild their lives, proving that dignity, opportunity and economic independence are powerful forms of justice. At 27, Nene is the founder and managing director of Khethi's Foundation NPC, where she leads programmes that support survivors of gender-based violence while driving the organisation's long-term strategy, fundraising and partnerships. Her latest initiative, #EmpowerToExit, advocates for accredited skills development in shelters, equipping survivors with the tools to build independent futures. Since its launch, the project has brought together more than 10 organisations, including TEARS Foundation and POWA, to strengthen implementation of South Africa's National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. Professionally, Nene has emerged as a rising leader in the accounting profession. Recognised as SAICA's Trainee Trailblazer of the Year, she went on to establish the SAICA Trainee Collective, creating a national platform for mentorship, wellness and leadership development among trainee accountants. She credits her mother with teaching her that real leadership is an act of service. It is a lesson that continues to shape a career dedicated to transforming adversity into possibility and ensuring others have the opportunity to rewrite their own stories.