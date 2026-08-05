For Lawrence Dlamini, the law is not simply a profession — it is a tool for rebuilding the systems that shape people's lives. At 28, the candidate legal practitioner at the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) is already contributing to some of South Africa's most significant public interest litigation, taking on cases that challenge inequality and expand access to justice.

His work spans human rights, land rights, education, gender-based violence and digital justice, where legal arguments are measured not only by precedent but by their impact on the lives of vulnerable communities. Before joining the LRC, Dlamini had already carved out a reputation as a committed advocate for social justice. He founded the Henrys Collective Centre for the Development of Rights and Jurisprudence, published legal scholarship with African Law Matters and emerged as a leading young voice on constitutional and administrative law.

Dlamini's approach is grounded in a simple conviction: meaningful change is driven by strong systems. Understanding how institutions function, he believes, is the key to dismantling inequality and creating lasting reform.