At 28, Lehlohonolo S. January works where the law finds its final voice. As a law researcher at the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa, he operates behind the scenes of some of the country's most significant judgments, transforming dense legal questions into clear, rigorous analysis that helps shape judicial decision-making. Whether drafting case memoranda, refining judgments or preparing media summaries that make complex rulings accessible, his work demands precision, curiosity and an unwavering commitment to justice.

That commitment has already taken him to some of the highest legal institutions in the country and beyond. He served as a Law Clerk to Constitutional Court Justice Z. Tshiqi, earned an LLM in International Human Rights Law cum laude from the University of Notre Dame, and secured a prestigious fellowship at the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights in Arusha, Tanzania.

For Santololo, success is rooted as much in perseverance as intellect. A mentor's advice — never let anyone outwork you — became a guiding principle, reinforcing his belief that consistent effort creates opportunities. Equally influential has been Supreme Court of Appeal Justice Xola Petse, whose mentorship extended beyond legal research into conversations about purpose, growth and excellence.