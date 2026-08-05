Lerato Msimango, 33, is transforming lives by helping young people bridge the gap between education and employment. As founder and chief executive of Kganya Naledi Skills Development and Training, she has dedicated her career to equipping unemployed youth with practical skills, workplace readiness and opportunities that open the door to sustainable careers.

With more than seven years' experience in the skills development sector, Msimango has successfully helped many young South Africans transition from training into permanent employment by building partnerships that connect learning with real workplace opportunities. Holding a diploma in Public Management, a project management certification and currently pursuing a degree in Project Management, she combines strategic leadership with a passion for community upliftment and youth empowerment.

Msimango credits the late Mama Ellen Khuzwayo, founder of Zamani Soweto Sisters, as the greatest influence on her leadership journey. Witnessing Khuzwayo empower women through practical patchwork skills reinforced her belief that education and economic opportunity have the power to transform families and communities. Guided by her Christian faith and the philosophy of ubuntu, she believes leadership is measured not by personal achievement but by the number of lives positively changed.