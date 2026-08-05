Livhuwani Dagada, 34, oversees the content and programming strategy for Siyaya TV’s Moja Love and Moja 99, leading the teams responsible for shaping each channel’s identity and ensuring programming resonates with audiences. She manages budgets, collaborates across departments and makes editorial and scheduling decisions aimed at growing viewership while strengthening the channels’ brands.

Dagada’s career reflects steady progression through South Africa’s television industry. Armed with an Advanced Motion Picture and Production qualification, she advanced from an internship to head of channels, gaining experience across production, content development and broadcast management. Her leadership combines creative storytelling with strategic decision-making, enabling her to balance commercial priorities with compelling programming. She believes resilience is essential to long-term success.

Reflecting on her own journey, Dagada says she would tell her younger self not to give up on his dreams because rejection is not a reason to stop pursuing them. The best advice she has received — "The future is in your hands" — continues to guide her approach to leadership and career development. Dagada cites entrepreneur Aubrey Tau as her greatest influence. Tau's success in building a Black-owned television channel, expanding into other industries and remaining committed to his vision has reinforced Dagada's belief that perseverance, adaptability and determination can turn ambitious goals into lasting achievements.