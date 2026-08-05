For Lumka Cube, leadership is measured not by titles, but by the number of lives touched. Whether supporting students at Nelson Mandela University or organising food relief in vulnerable communities, she has built her career around the belief that service creates lasting change. As acting departmental secretary in the university's Department of Nursing Science, Cube coordinates the administrative and operational functions that keep academic programmes running smoothly, supporting both staff and students. Beyond campus, the 31-year-old leads the Grab and Go Foundation, a non-profit organisation tackling food insecurity across the Eastern Cape. Through the foundation, she oversees volunteer programmes, fundraising initiatives and partnerships that expand access to food relief and educational support for vulnerable communities. Her commitment to community service has earned widespread recognition, including the Humanitarian Award at the 2026 Fabulous Awards, runner-up in the Herald Citizen of the Year Awards for the Gqeberha region, and a nomination for the 2026 Santam Women of the Future Awards. Grounded by her Christian faith and inspired by her mother's resilience and compassion, Cube believes the most enduring legacy is not personal success, but uplifting others with integrity, purpose and hope.