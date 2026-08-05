Matsetsebale wa ga Tleane is helping shape a generation of young South Africans who see leadership not as a title, but as a responsibility. As managing director of Agape Youth Movement (AYM), he works with government and development partners to strengthen youth leadership, learner governance and public systems. Leading the organisation's strategy, partnerships and programme innovation, wa ga Tleane, 34, has championed initiatives that promote values-based leadership, safer schools and online spaces and the prevention of gender-based violence through sexual and reproductive health education and Positive Masculinity Orientation. Under his leadership, AYM has strengthened South Africa's Representative Council of Learners, convened three National Learner Leadership Summits and developed the RCL Hub, enabling the department of basic education to engage about 315 000 learner leaders each year. Wa ga Tleane holds honours degrees from the University of Johannesburg and the University of Cape Town, where he is completing a master's in strategic leadership and social policy. A husband and father, he balances his professional commitments with running, DIY projects and family braais, believing meaningful leadership begins at home.