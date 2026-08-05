For Mcebisi Kunene, education is not simply about classrooms — it's about building communities that can shape their own future. As special projects and MERL coordinator at the Trevor Noah Foundation, the 28-year-old is helping schools in underserved communities move beyond dependence on donor funding by creating models that communities can sustain themselves.

At the heart of his work is the implementation of Self-Help Groups, which bring together parents, educators, learners, school leaders and local organisations to identify challenges and develop collective solutions. He also forges partnerships that connect young people to higher education, entrepreneurship and employment, ensuring that skills gained through coding, robotics, artificial intelligence and digital literacy programmes lead to real opportunities.

Kunene, who holds a bachelor of arts degree in politics, philosophy and economics, considers the rollout of this community-led sustainability model one of his proudest career milestones.