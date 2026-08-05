For Mcebisi Kunene, education is not simply about classrooms — it's about building communities that can shape their own future. As special projects and MERL coordinator at the Trevor Noah Foundation, the 28-year-old is helping schools in underserved communities move beyond dependence on donor funding by creating models that communities can sustain themselves.
At the heart of his work is the implementation of Self-Help Groups, which bring together parents, educators, learners, school leaders and local organisations to identify challenges and develop collective solutions. He also forges partnerships that connect young people to higher education, entrepreneurship and employment, ensuring that skills gained through coding, robotics, artificial intelligence and digital literacy programmes lead to real opportunities.
Kunene, who holds a bachelor of arts degree in politics, philosophy and economics, considers the rollout of this community-led sustainability model one of his proudest career milestones.
His philosophy has been shaped by two influential figures. His father, a teacher who became principal of BB Myataza Secondary School, showed him that lasting educational success depends on community ownership. Meanwhile, his uncle, Dr Dudu Kunene of the Kunene Brothers, challenged him to "strive to be the best in everything you do" and to build a personal brand defined by excellence, integrity and service. Today, Kunene's ambition is not to be the best at people, but the best for the communities he serves.