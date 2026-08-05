Mond Motadi, 31, is using the power of storytelling to amplify queer voices and reshape South Africa's media landscape.

As the founder and director of Mond Motadi Media, he has built a production company that places authentic LGBTQIA+ stories at the centre of the conversation, creating content that challenges stereotypes, celebrates identity and sparks meaningful dialogue.

A graduate in musical theatre, he oversees every aspect of the business, from creative direction and production to partnerships, fundraising and brand strategy. Motadi works closely with producers, manages talent and leads campaigns that champion visibility and inclusion, while steering the company's growing digital presence.

His work has earned international recognition, with his films winning Best Short Film at the WRPN Women's International Film Festival in 2020 and Best Romance Short Film at the SRFA Cannes Silk Road Film Awards in 2021.

For Motadi, however, awards are secondary to creating stories that help people feel seen and represented. Raised in rural Limpopo, he understands the importance of representation and the transformative power of telling one's own story.