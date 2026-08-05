For Mpho Adelaide Tsikwana, education is not confined to the classroom — it is a catalyst for unlocking opportunity, building confidence and equipping young people to shape their own futures. At Tlakula Secondary School in Kwa-Thema, Springs, she is redefining what it means to be an educator by combining teaching with mentorship, innovation and community leadership.

A Life Orientation and Tourism teacher with a Bachelor of Education from the University of Pretoria, Tsikwana also facilitates educational technology programmes, self-development mentorship initiatives and financial literacy training. She co-founded ZaZi, an after-school mentoring programme that supports learners beyond academics, while collaborating with organisations including Keller Education, Standard Bank's MoneyWize programme and the JSE Schools Challenge to expose young people to leadership, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and financial wellbeing. She also played a pivotal role in establishing the school's computer laboratory, creating new opportunities for digital learning.

Her impact has earned national recognition. Named Teacher of the Year in 2024, Tsikwana also helped Tlakula Secondary become the first township school in the East Rand to win the JSE Schools Challenge. Seeing four former learners secure Standard Bank bursaries remains one of her proudest achievements.