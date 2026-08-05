Lifelong learning and a commitment to excellence have shaped Mpho Mvelase's career as a senior associate at MNS Attorneys, where he specialises in construction and engineering law, public procurement law and alternative dispute resolution. He advises both public and private sector clients on complex litigation, procurement, construction and infrastructure matters, helping organisations navigate high-stakes legal challenges with confidence and strategic insight.

Mvelase, 34, holds a postgraduate diploma in construction law and contract management from the University of the Witwatersrand. His appointment as senior associate marks a significant milestone in his career, reflecting not only his legal expertise but also his role in mentoring junior practitioners and contributing to the firm's growth.

He credits his late grandfather as his greatest influence, instilling in him the values of integrity, humility, discipline and service. Those principles continue to guide his work, reinforced by the advice that his reputation should always precede him. For Mvelase, integrity and professionalism are as important as technical excellence in building lasting relationships with clients and colleagues.