Neo Innocent Sewela, 30, knows that confidence is earned one opportunity at a time. As a director in the labour and employment practice at Werksmans Attorneys, one of South Africa's leading law firms, he advises clients on the complex legal issues that shape modern workplaces, building a reputation in a field where sound judgement is as important as legal expertise.

Armed with an LLB from the University of Johannesburg, Sewela has steadily carved out his place in one of the country's most competitive legal environments. His journey reflects a belief that growth comes from embracing challenges rather than waiting to feel ready.

That outlook was reinforced by a piece of advice from Advocate Byron Morris, soon to be Senior Counsel: "Every lion was once a cub." The words have become a guiding principle throughout Sewela's career, reminding him that even the most accomplished legal minds once stood where he stands today. It is the same advice he would give his younger self in simpler terms: believe in yourself.