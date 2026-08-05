For Nokukhanya Mthiyane, science is more than a profession — it is a commitment to changing lives. At just 27, the cytopathology scientist and training facilitator at Lancet Laboratories plays a critical role in the early detection and diagnosis of cancer, analysing laboratory samples that help clinicians make life-changing treatment decisions. She is also trained in Rapid On-site Evaluation (ROSE) and immunohistochemistry while mentoring the next generation of laboratory professionals preparing for their board examinations.

This year marks a decade at Lancet Laboratories, a milestone that reflects both technical expertise and unwavering dedication. Alongside her laboratory career, Mthiyane founded Mzansi Careers With Khanya, an initiative helping young South Africans make informed career choices through school visits, a monthly slot on Radio Kwezi 90.5 FM and a comprehensive career magazine. Her impact has also earned her a nomination for Healthcare Professional Educator of the Year at the 2026 African Health Excellence Awards.