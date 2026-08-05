At just 23, Pfarelo Maphangula is proving that leadership is measured less by age than by the lives it changes. A teacher, social entrepreneur and community leader, he has built his career around one unwavering belief: education is the most powerful tool for rewriting futures.

In the classroom, Maphangula teaches History and English Home Language at a private school, where he mentors learners beyond the curriculum. As head of the matric committee, he leads academic support programmes, career guidance and motivational initiatives that help pupils prepare for life after school.

His influence stretches far beyond the school gates. As founder and chairperson of the Youth Leadership Organisation and co-founder of Hold Hands Foundation, he has spearheaded projects delivering school shoes, books, digital learning opportunities, food parcels and mentorship to underserved communities across Gauteng. His commitment to service has earned national recognition, including the Sunday World Unsung Hero Award, the Ekurhuleni Youth Excellency Award for Philanthropy and a place among Inside Education's 100 South African Shining Stars.