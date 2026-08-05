For Savannah Cozzi, connection is not a soft skill — it is a catalyst for change. Whether she is bringing women together to build professional networks or creating educational opportunities for young people, she believes communities thrive when people invest in one another. At 30, Cozzi serves as chief executive officer of Socially Gathering and executive director of the Education Outreach Foundation, leading two organisations united by a common purpose: expanding opportunity. She oversees strategy, partnerships, fundraising and programme delivery, working with corporate partners, donors and volunteers to create meaningful pathways for women and young people across South Africa. Under her leadership, Socially Gathering has become one of the country's fastest-growing female networking platforms, hosting more than 160 events and connecting nearly 6 000 women. Her leadership has also earned national recognition, including the 2025 Emerging Leader Award from Standard Bank, the International Women's Forum South Africa and the Young Leaders Council. Cozzi attributes much of her growth to the many mentors who have challenged and encouraged her over the years. Guided by the belief that "service to humanity is the best work of life", she has built a career where purpose and leadership go hand in hand, creating spaces where others can flourish.