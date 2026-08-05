Senamile Zungu, 29, is helping South Africans navigate some of the country's most complex conversations. Through media, research and cultural commentary, she is creating spaces where difficult discussions about race, identity, belonging and representation become opportunities for understanding rather than division.

As co-founder and head of content at Colour-Full Media, Zungu leads a platform dedicated to fearless storytelling and meaningful dialogue. Through podcasts, digital content and community engagement, she explores the social issues shaping contemporary South Africa while helping brands and organisations better understand culture, shifting identities and the communities they serve. Alongside her entrepreneurial work, she is commercial lead at Kantar South Africa, translating consumer insight into strategies that help organisations connect more authentically with people.

Her influence extends well beyond South Africa. An Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Fellow, One Young World Ambassador and Values20 Youth Stream Lead, Zungu has addressed global audiences on race, inclusion and social cohesion, including sharing a platform with Dr Thuli Madonsela and Lord Peter Hain. She also authored Kantar's 2025 DIVA Report, contributing to one of the world's largest LGBTQI+ studies.