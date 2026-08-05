Some stories disappear not because they lack significance but because no one preserves them. Shaun Lunga Nzanzana has made it his life's work to ensure that histories pushed to the margins remain visible, accessible and part of South Africa's collective memory.

At 30, he works at Gala Queer Archive, where he combines administration with public engagement to help safeguard one of Africa's leading queer archives. From supporting access to historical collections to strengthening community programmes, Nzanzana's work ensures overlooked voices continue to inform contemporary conversations about identity, equality and belonging.

His passion for storytelling extends far beyond the archive. As a co-curator of TEDxJohannesburg, he helps shape programmes that spotlight diverse thinkers and fresh perspectives, while his literary criticism for TimesLIVE explores the intersection of books, culture and politics.

He also coordinates the Azania Book Club, a pan-African feminist reading collective that encourages critical dialogue through literature.