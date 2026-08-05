For Siyethaba Zinhle Bhengu, scientific discovery is ultimately about improving lives. As a master's candidate in human physiology at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, she is contributing to cutting-edge research into Parkinson's disease, exploring how the revolutionary genome-editing tool CRISPR could influence dopamine-producing enzymes and, ultimately, the future of treatment for one of the world's most complex neurodegenerative disorders.

Her research combines advanced laboratory techniques, including cell culture and real-time PCR, with a determination to push the boundaries of biomedical science. Recognised as a high achiever with the prestigious UKZN Emma Smith Overseas Award, Bhengu, 26, is equally committed to ensuring that scientific knowledge reaches beyond the laboratory.

Through Global Brain Awareness Week, she has introduced learners in under-resourced schools to brain health and mental wellness, while volunteering at her church's wellness day to raise awareness of neurodegenerative diseases in isiZulu. For Bhengu, science has its greatest value when it is accessible to the communities it seeks to serve.

She credits her late grandmother, Maureen "MaMtshali" Bhengu, a retired ICU matron, with shaping both her character and her ambition. Her grandmother's compassion, resilience and unwavering belief in education taught her that excellence is measured not only by achievement but by service to others.