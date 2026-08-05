For Takudzwa Makuwa, numbers tell stories that can change lives. As a lecturer in Quantitative Thinking and Techniques at Rosebank International, he is equipping the next generation of business and technology professionals with the analytical skills needed to solve real-world challenges while proving that education is as much about inspiring confidence as it is about mastering equations.

Holding a Master of Commerce in Financial Markets from Rhodes University, Makuwa teaches mathematics, statistics and analytical thinking to undergraduate students, while supporting curriculum development, academic quality and student success. His classroom is driven by curiosity, critical thinking and a belief that every student can thrive when given the right support.

His academic journey has already attracted international recognition. Selected as a Research Student at Vancouver Island University in Canada, Makuwa contributed to research on sustainability and community engagement, while presenting his work at national academic conferences. In 2024, he was awarded the Rhodes University Community Engagement Student Volunteer of the Year Award, recognising his commitment to youth development and community service alongside academic excellence.