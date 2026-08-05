Tlangelani Khosa

At just 22, Tlangelani "TK" Khosa is reshaping how young South Africans navigate education and the world of work. After being rejected by every public university he applied to, he refused to let circumstance define his future. Instead, he transformed personal disappointment into FlyQuest, a fast-growing career development platform helping students and graduates build the confidence, skills and direction often missing from formal education.

A software engineering graduate from Eduvos, Khosa now balances two careers with remarkable impact. As a Web Apps Developer at Eduvos, he builds digital systems that support the learning journeys of tens of thousands of students. Through FlyQuest, he has cultivated a LinkedIn community of more than 15 000 young professionals, offering practical career frameworks, CV guidance, coaching and university talks that bridge the gap between academic achievement and employability.

His influence reached an even wider audience in 2025 when he delivered his TEDx talk, The Lies We Tell Ourselves, at the University of Pretoria, challenging young people to reject limiting beliefs and redefine success on their own terms.