South Africa's township economy is rich with entrepreneurial talent, but too many promising hospitality businesses never reach their full potential. At 31, Valentine Mabaso is on a mission to change that, helping township and rural establishments become thriving, professionally run enterprises without losing the character that makes them unique. As founder and director of Taonga Business Group, Mabaso works alongside owners of restaurants, shisanyamas, taverns and lifestyle venues to strengthen every aspect of their businesses. Rather than delivering reports from the sidelines, she helps implement practical solutions, from improving operations and staff development to financial controls, compliance and marketing. Her consultancy has already supported businesses across six of South Africa's nine provinces, bringing specialist hospitality expertise to communities where it has often been out of reach.
Her own journey reflects the transformation she now champions. Starting as a waitress, she rose through the ranks to become a general manager before helping turn Slotjhile Pub & Shisanyama into a multimillion-rand destination. Today, she is paying that experience forward by mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs through Junior Achievement South Africa. Inspired by township hospitality pioneer Rita Zwane, Mabaso believes success is built through courage, consistency and service. Her ambition is clear: to ensure township and rural hospitality businesses are recognised not simply as local favourites, but as world-class enterprises driving jobs, growth and economic transformation