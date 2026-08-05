South Africa's township economy is rich with entrepreneurial talent, but too many promising hospitality businesses never reach their full potential. At 31, Valentine Mabaso is on a mission to change that, helping township and rural establishments become thriving, professionally run enterprises without losing the character that makes them unique. As founder and director of Taonga Business Group, Mabaso works alongside owners of restaurants, shisanyamas, taverns and lifestyle venues to strengthen every aspect of their businesses. Rather than delivering reports from the sidelines, she helps implement practical solutions, from improving operations and staff development to financial controls, compliance and marketing. Her consultancy has already supported businesses across six of South Africa's nine provinces, bringing specialist hospitality expertise to communities where it has often been out of reach.