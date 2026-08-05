For Ziyanda Ngwendu, 27, research is only meaningful when it creates change beyond academia. As a Mastercard Foundation Scholar and researcher in Inclusive Innovation at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, she is driven by a singular ambition: to turn research into practical solutions that expand opportunities for township youth.

Having recently completed her Master of Philosophy in Inclusive Innovation, Ngwendu examined how apartheid's spatial legacy continues to shape the self-efficacy, aspirations and economic opportunities of young Black people from Langa working in Cape Town's CBD. Her research now forms the foundation of a vision to establish a social enterprise that strengthens leadership, entrepreneurship and economic inclusion through research-informed programmes and community partnerships.

Growing up in eNyanga, Ngwendu never imagined her work would one day take her to academic platforms at the Universities of Johannesburg and the Free State, and earn an invitation to present at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom. Those milestones reinforced her belief that where you come from should never define where you can go. Beyond academia, she remains actively involved in youth-led organisations, including Inspire Africa Hub, TAQA and the Davidzo Foundation, ensuring her work remains grounded in the realities of the communities she hopes to serve.