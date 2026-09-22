Relebohile Mofokeng thriving in Belgium after record move

South African football star Relebohile Mofokeng is making a strong impression in Belgium following his high-profile transfer to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder and left winger, who joined the Belgian Pro League side from Orlando Pirates on 2 July 2026, has quickly adapted to European football and is delivering consistent contributions on the pitch.

Mofokeng’s move was completed for a reported €3.5 million (about R65.3 million), a South African record fee for a player sold from a domestic club, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Percy Tau’s transfer. He signed a four-year contract running until June 2030, with the club holding an option to extend it by a further year. According to sports website Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €3 million (last updated on 5 June 2026).

The Sharpeville-born talent arrived in Belgium after an outstanding final season with Pirates, where he played a central role in the club’s domestic treble. He recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 27 Betway Premiership appearances, helping establish himself as one of the standout performers in South African football and earning recognition among the league’s top young talents.

At Union SG, Mofokeng has hit the ground running. He scored the decisive penalty in a shootout victory over Club Brugge to help the team lift the 2026 Belgian Super Cup on what was effectively his competitive debut. In the Belgian Pro League he has scored three goals and provided one assist in his early appearances so far. He also marked his Uefa Europa League debut with a goal in a comfortable 3-0 win away to Viktoria Plzen and added an assist in a recent 2-0 victory against Royal Antwerp. Overall, he has contributed four goals and one assist across competitions in a short space of time, forcing his way into regular starts under head coach David Hubert.

Hubert has been open about the strength of his squad and the healthy competition for places, comments that underscore just how impressive Mofokeng’s rapid integration has been. After the Europa League win over Plzen, the Union SG manager said: “We have more than 11 starters. I knew what we had in our hands and what the lads can bring. The squad was thin today, but I knew what we were capable of. Then it remains to be seen if it clicks, with guys who suddenly have to play 90 minutes. But I have always been convinced that we could do this.”

On the team’s approach that night, Hubert added: “We started the match with a clear idea. Press high, and try to force errors from them. And try to annoy them by moving a lot in the spaces. That worked well. We could have scored even more before half-time.” These remarks highlight the high standards and depth at the club, making Mofokeng’s ability to earn consecutive starts and contribute goals all the more notable.

Union SG have enjoyed a strong run of results, climbing towards the top of the Belgian Pro League table while balancing European commitments. Mofokeng’s versatility — operating as a left winger or in more central attacking roles — has given Hubert tactical options. The young South African’s work rate, technical quality and clinical finishing have helped him stand out even in a competitive environment.

Mofokeng himself has spoken about choosing Union SG as the ideal environment for growth. Upon joining, he described the move as “a dream to play in Europe” and expressed his desire to develop further while competing for trophies with the team. His early displays suggest that ambition is already being realised.

National team coach Pitso Mosimane, who has recalled Mofokeng to the Bafana Bafana squad, has also noted the player’s adaptability and scoring form in a higher league. With Union SG competing on multiple fronts and Mofokeng contributing regularly, South African fans have every reason to be optimistic about his European journey.

At just 21 and with a Transfermarkt valuation of €3 million already under his belt, the former Orlando Pirates standout is proving that the step up from the PSL was the right one. His rapid adaptation, goal contributions and ability to perform under the pressure of a deep squad indicate a bright future ahead in Belgium and potentially at even higher levels of European football.