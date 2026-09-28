Foundation Phase catalogue approved — but are all the materials legally cleared for procurement?

Why was it suspended? The controversy erupted after a News24 report revealed that Lighthouse Publishers, registered days before the department’s formal briefing on requirements, received more than a quarter of approvals for new learning and teaching support materials.

Concerns over procurement and governance followed, prompting DBE Minister Siviwe Gwarube to suspend the catalogue in May. The process was subsequently scrutinised through an independent investigation by Rakoma and Associates, the Auditor-General and a legal review.

The Rakoma investigation found procedural and governance weaknesses, including undisclosed pricing rules, non-compliance with a compulsory supplier-document requirement, an improperly approved change to a submission deadline, and inadequate procedures and records supporting some decisions.

While some allegations were not substantiated, Gwarube maintained the suspension on 3 September pending legal advice from senior counsel. She stressed that the findings did not amount to a finding of guilt.

The investigation reports were shared confidentially with provincial education MECs.

So what changed? On 18 September, the CEM — comprising Gwarube and the provincial education MECs — endorsed implementation of the new catalogue.

DBE said a “triple-layer review” involving the Auditor-General, the independent investigation, and internal and external legal opinions found no fraud or favouritism and therefore no basis to cancel it.

“Provinces are now empowered to use the latest catalogue, and procurement has commenced,” the DBE announced.

Can provinces now order any book from the catalogue? Procurement for the 2027 school year remains complex, and approvals may not be uniformly applied across provinces.

Asked if every listed publisher could accept orders, the DBE stated: “The Foundation Phase catalogue needs all identified deficiencies to be rectified, including those of publishers.”

Asked whether affected publishers first had to rectify those deficiencies before provinces could order from them, DBE said: “All procuring authorities must satisfy themselves that their procurement is legally compliant.”

Provinces are facing a rush to verify compliance, place orders, ensure preparation and distribution before schools reopen. Publishers must prepare the materials. Books then have to be distributed before schools reopen.

DBE has not confirmed to EdDesk that every publisher currently listed has rectified its deficiencies and is cleared to receive orders.

The uncertainty is already producing different responses.

The Western Cape Education Department has said it was “erring on the side of caution” amid ongoing concerns, and would not procure materials from the new catalogue for 2027, according to a News24 report. It said it had already finalised orders for the year.

Other provinces have not yet responded to questions.

What happened to the identified problems? Gwarube’s position is that the catalogue should be preserved by lawfully correcting its defects rather than discarding the entire process.

Her office has said legal shortcomings must be addressed, including obtaining necessary authorisations for deviations and properly recording the reasons for them.

DBE has similarly told EdDesk that deficiencies, including those involving publishers, need to be rectified.

The position appears to be that the problems can be remedied without cancelling the entire catalogue.

Did the minister and Director-General disagree? Yes, Gwarube and Director-General Mathanzima Mweli publicly differed when Gwarube maintained the suspension while Mweli informed stakeholders that procurement had been approved.

Gwarube cautioned that disagreement between political and administrative leadership did not necessarily mean dysfunction.

What happens next for schools? Educators need to know timeously which resources they will have before the academic year begins so they can plan lessons and integrate textbooks, readers, workbooks and assessments.

Provincial education departments procure textbooks and Learner Teacher Support Material (LTSM) by selecting approved items from national catalogues and managing local orders and delivery. Each school is allocated an amount and budgets accordingly.

The stakes are particularly high for learners entering Grade 1 next year. A child starting Grade 1 in 2027 will complete Grade 3 in 2029 — just as South Africa approaches its 2030 foundational-learning targets. These targets aim to ensure that children develop basic literacy, numeracy and other foundational skills by around the age of 10.