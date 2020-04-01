Subscribe
AfricaTop Six

South Africa can reclaim its role as a diplomatic powerhouse in Africa

In the headlights : Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chairperson of the African Union.
0

COMMENT

For the nine years of Jacob Zuma’s presidency, the uppermost levels of government were wracked by corruption, scandal and infighting. During this time, South Africa stepped back from its post-apartheid role as a diplomatic powerhouse — with a particular commitment to preventing and mitigating mass violence — on the African continent. But there are signs that this could be changing. 

When Cyril Ramaphosa became the president in February 2018, it afforded Pretoria an opportunity to chart a new course, and it has taken some steps to do so. One year into a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council, and just months into service as chair of the African Union, Pretoria has assumed roles that carry both the expectation and the opportunity for it to heighten its focus on peace and security issues. An interim internal report commissioned by Ramaphosa suggests that South Africa has been derelict in its attention to regional stability.

Certainly, there is more that Pretoria can do. It should start by focusing on four countries where historical ties and geography suggest that it can be particularly effective.

Elections in Burundi

First, it should look to Burundi, where the framework for peace that Nelson Mandela helped to broker in 2000 after he stepped down as South Africa’s president has been strained by President Pierre Nkurunziza’s repressive government. Although Nkurunziza appears to be stepping aside in favour of a chosen successor in the May 2020 election, it is hardly clear that this change will lead to an opening of political space for the exhausted Burundian people.

As AU chair, Pretoria should press for restoration of the high-level delegation that last visited Burundi in 2016, and use it to lobby Bujumbura to admit human rights observers and military experts who can help to assess whether conditions in the country are conducive to free and fair elections. Pretoria should also press Bujumbura to accept the deployment of election monitors.

Conflict in the DRC

South Africa should also consider how it might help prevent deadly conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). As a major troop contributor to the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, it is well positioned to press for changes to make that mission more effective, particularly by encouraging the UN to devote greater resources to understanding the complex links between armed groups that are ravaging the country’s east and the communities that live there. Pretoria should also discourage Kinshasa from inviting regional rivals Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda to step up their operations in the eastern DRC, which run the risk of starting a proxy war, and use its AU role to encourage broad regional support for a nascent mediation initiative to resolve differences among these rivals.

Civil war in South Sudan

South Sudan, which at the end of February saw President Salva Kiir and his long-time rival Riek Machar reach an 11th-hour deal that could help end a brutal civil war, is another country where South Africa is in a strong position to facilitate conflict prevention. Having flexed its diplomatic muscle in the run-up to the February deal, pushing Kiir to make a critical compromise on the demarcation of states within the country, Pretoria now needs to continue to apply pressure, especially if Kiir’s commitment to the agreed unity government begins to falter. South Africa may also be able to lend technical assistance to address the knotty problem of merging the two rivals’ armed forces into an integrated whole, having had its own experience with this task in the years after  apartheid.

Governance in Zimbabwe

Finally, in neighbouring Zimbabwe, where the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has married political repression to a programme of economic austerity, Pretoria should pivot from its traditional “see no evil” approach. Although it has begun making veiled references to impatience with poor governance and corruption by Zimbabwe’s leadership, South Africa should increase the pressure, including in public. 

Harare should be made to understand that its powerful neighbour is not providing cover for its misdeeds and that the only way Pretoria can help to build bridges between Zimbabwe and alienated donors is if Mnangagwa begins to make meaningful progress toward cleaning up government.

South Africa can play an important role in mitigating some of Africa’s seemingly intractable conflicts and crises, especially if it leverages its position at both the UN Security Council and the AU to help deliver tangible gains for peace and security. In prioritising its efforts, it should look first to conflicts and crises with which it has long historical involvement and experience. With the AU focused on “silencing the guns” in Africa, the time is right for the Ramaphosa administration to take up these challenges and begin forging a new legacy for South Africa as a leader in preventing and mitigating the region’s conflicts.

Piers Pigou is senior consultant for Southern Africa for the International Crisis Group

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Piers Pigou

Recommended

Coronavirus

State must accommodate learners with special-education needs during lockdown

-
The department of basic education is providing online resources for learners during the lockdown. But, once again, children with special-education needs are left out
Read more
Coronavirus

UCT to loan (some) students laptops during Covid-19 lockdown

-
The university is also surveying its students to ascertain what kind of support they need to be able to participate in online learning
Read more
Coronavirus

Drug-policy NGOs call for alcohol and cigarette sales ban to be lifted

-
NGOs say the lockdown has detrimental effects on people living with substance dependence, as they try to get their fix amid heavy restriction of movement
Read more
Africa

In East Africa, the locusts are coming back for more

-
In February the devastating locust swarms were the biggest seen in East Africa for 70 years. Now they’re even bigger
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 has a silver lining

-
The outbreak and the response to it is showing us that many things are possible, including the provision of water to waterless municipalities
Read more
National

Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker faces second misconduct complaint

-
The Cape Bar Council says his conduct is ‘unbecoming the holding of judicial office’
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19: A case for why we all should wear homemade face masks

-
Countries that have mandated mask-wearing for people going out in public have shown a decrease in the rate of Covid-19 infections
Read more
Coronavirus

How the coronavirus pandemic could get Trump re-elected

-
US President Donald Trump is good at channelling voters’ anger. And anger about the effects of Covid-19 is a factor that could help him win another term
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Africa

In East Africa, the locusts are coming back for more

In February the devastating locust swarms were the biggest seen in East Africa for 70 years. Now they’re even bigger
-
Read more
National

Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker faces second misconduct complaint

The Cape Bar Council says his conduct is ‘unbecoming the holding of judicial office’
-
Read more
Coronavirus

‘My biggest fear was getting the virus and dying in...

South African Wuhan evacuee speaks about his nine-week ordeal
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Border walls don’t stop viruses, but a blanket amnesty might

Why South Africa should consider amnesty for undocumented migrants in the time of the coronavirus outbreak.
& -
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.