Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirus

China’s African headache

China is using both economic and soft power to establish its conquest of the continent
With the US and China both competing for influence in Africa, it’s unclear whether their actions during the pandemic will change perceptions of either superpower on the continent. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

NEWS ANALYSIS

When the severity of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent in Nigeria, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation offered a helping hand. The company, which is responsible for constructing railways across Nigeria, said it would import and pay for 1.3-million medical masks, more than 100 000 sets of personal protective equipment and 50 medical ventilators. It also promised to sponsor 18 medical specialists from China.

Nigeria’s government welcomed the company’s initiative with open arms. Nigerian doctors were not so keen.

In a statement in early April, the Nigerian Medical Association said although it welcomed the supplies donated by the Chinese company, it was “a thing of embarrassment” that the specialists were invited without due consultation, and linked a spike in cases in Italy to the arrival of Chinese doctors there.

This was a minor diplomatic incident, overshadowed by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s high-profile donations of medical equipment to African countries. Since then, however the headlines have been getting worse — at least as far as Beijing is concerned.

The Guangzhou videos

China’s relationship with Africa, so often regarded as the continent’s definitive foreign policy alliance of the past few years, ebbed to perhaps its lowest point in the public sphere after videos and images depicting the maltreatment of African citizens by Chinese security officials in the city of Guangzhou emerged on social media.

Amid China’s increased focus on a second wave of coronavirus cases being potentially imported from abroad, many African citizens in the southern city said they were racially profiled by security agents. There were reports of forced evictions, repeated testing without evidence of a travel history and being refused services in hotels and other establishments. 

Tony Mathias, an 24-year-old exchange student who was forced from his apartment, told AFP: “I’ve been sleeping under the bridge for four days with no food to eat … I cannot buy food anywhere, no shops or restaurants will serve me … We’re like beggars on the street.”

Guangzhou has long hosted the highest number of Africans in China, with an estimated 320 000 entering or leaving the country through the city. Accusations of racism towards Africans there are nothing new, says Ilaria Carrozza, project coordinator at Oslo’s Peace Research Institute who studies China-Africa relations. But the backlash against China was amplified due to African leaders raising their concerns “explicitly and bluntly”, she says.

Social media played a role in exacerbating the scandal. There has been a recent influx of Chinese government officials abroad who have joined social media, particularly Twitter, even as these mediums remain banned at home. Carrozza says this embrace of social media may have inadvertently prompted the quick rebuttal they faced from African leaders.

“The more the Chinese leadership diversifies the media platforms it utilises to push its official narrative, the more it will inevitably be exposed to more scrutiny, even from within countries that are typically more likely to express favourable views of the country,” said Carrozza.


African politicians in Nigeria, Uganda and the African Union’s Addis Ababa headquarters quickly called in Chinese ambassadors to explain themselves. And they made sure to document these visits for their citizens to see. There was even a video of Nigeria’s speaker of the lower house of Parliament, Femi Gbajabiamila, giving a stern talking-to to the Chinese ambassador in Abuja.

Eric Olander, managing editor of The China Africa Project website and co-host of the China in Africa podcast, says social media played a huge part in how African leaders reacted. “We saw the raw power of social media that forced African leaders into action much faster than they probably would have reacted before.”

And Judd Devermont, director of the Africa programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), believes: “African leaders are setting new boundaries with their Chinese counterparts … African rebukes of the Chinese are rarely as forceful or public. African ties to China will remain close, but it may presage some shifts in behavior and tone.”

Those close ties have come under increased scrutiny from African citizens in light of recent events. Many took to social media to demand the deportation of Chinese nationals on the continent and called for the untangling of the numerous economic relationships between China and African countries. But that is unlikely. “There are too many interests at stake in the China-Africa relationship for that to happen, being these economic or otherwise,” Carrozza said.

China’s African footprint

China has become influential on the continent over the past two decades and the influence has only deepened significantly since President Xi Jinping assumed office. His flagship Belt and Road Initiative has seen China loan money to African countries to build infrastructure projects like airports, stadiums and skyscrapers. More than $143-billion has been disbursed in loans since 2000, according to the John Hopkins SAIS China-Africa Research Initiative.

The influence is not limited to loans, as China continues to expand its cultural footprint through the spread of the Confucius Institute, a nonprofit organisation, promoting Chinese culture and language around the world. It has 48 centres in Africa; only France has more cultural institutes on the continent. Schools in Kenya, Uganda and South Africa are introducing Mandarin lessons for their pupils. 

While Africa is perhaps too deep in its relations with China to contemplate a pullback, Carrozza says this episode should make the continent’s leaders fight for better treatment of their citizens in China.

“This should be taken as an opportunity to be pursued especially by African leaders, to always demand fairer treatment for their citizens, rather than letting these concerns be exclusively driven by the events of the day,” she said.

Experts agree the flare-up in Guangzhou is highly unlikely to alter the course of China-Africa relations, but Olander says there has been a subtle shift in China’s priorities on the continent before the incident anyway. Most of what Africa sells to China such as timber, oil and minerals can be sourced elsewhere, he says, leading to a switch to a “political-military” approach in their dealings.

“Africa is invaluable as a political and diplomatic ally at the United Nations and to be part of a coalition that stands up to the United States on issues like Huawei, the WHO [World Health Organisation] and Xinjiang among other issues. So, going forward, Africa will remain a top priority for China just not necessarily in pure economic terms,” Olander said.

With the US and China both competing for influence in Africa, it’s unclear whether their actions during the pandemic will change perceptions of either superpower on the continent. There have been calls, led by Ghana’s minister of finance Ken Ofori-Atta, for China to provide debt relief for African countries.

The US, on its part, has focused its support to Africa on risk communication, water and sanitation activities, and strengthening laboratories and surveillance, says Devermont. The US embassy in South Africa recently announced a $1.8-million donation of funds to the country’s Covid-19 response efforts to raise their spending to $2.7-million in total.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, it is clear African leaders are now eager to draw a line under the Guangzhou fiasco, with Nigeria’s Gbajabiamila saying everything has been “sorted out”. This is because picking a sustained fight with China could “jeopardise other parts of their national agendas that depend on the Chinese for trade, fighting Covid-19 and debt relief,” Olander argues.

But he says, it is unclear if citizens in many of these countries are as keen to draw a line in the sand.

“This will probably blow over among the political elites but for a lot of their constituents across the continent who followed the drama on Facebook and Twitter, this whole experience left a bitter aftertaste.”

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Aanu Adeoye
Aanu Adeoye is a media fellow at Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Stiftung

Recommended

Coronavirus

The African continent needs to become self-reliant

-
It’s long been known that the generosity of developed countries only goes so far and is generally in their own interests
Read more
Africa

Cameroon concedes that soldiers committed Valentine’s Day massacre

-
Official inquiry found that the Cameroonian military was responsible for deadly attack on civilians
Read more
Coronavirus

In a pandemic, science and humanities work side by side

-
Anthropologists ask the difficult questions about human behaviour and also provide the difficult answers
Read more
Analysis

Richard Calland: A lifetime chance for a future we want

-
Leaders need to grapple with the wicked problem of how to ease out of the lockdown
Read more
Coronavirus

Let’s get real on social media right now

-
The last thing we need is your gluten-free treats, Tai Chi lessons or home-schooling prowess to make us feel worse about things
Read more
Top Six

How China broke the chain of infection

-
As information about the coronavirus emerged, the Chinese government and Chinese society began to organise an immense campaign against its spread
Read more
Coronavirus

Can democracy be distance friendly?

-
Parliament and parliamentarians need to adjust their working procedures to ensure they are there for citizens during this crisis
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africans in Saudi who missed their flight still have hope

-
The department of international relations announced that 93 South Africans have been repatriated. But others are still waiting to get back home
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Luthuli House stands aside as racist Free State mayor carries...

Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman has allegedly been continuing to perform his duties, despite his ‘suspension’
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa family approaches Constitutional Court to put an end to...

The partner of Collins Khosa — allegedly killed by soldiers and police officers — says the army and police force have become a law unto themselves
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Africa.com convenes Covid-19 online series with African business leaders and Harvard Business School

-
Join top African business leaders and Harvard Business School online for a four-part webinar series called Crisis Management for African Business Leaders
Read more
Special Reports

Small fires and flattened curves

-
A co-ordinated response and collaboration are key to minimising Covid-19’s effects, say experts
Read more
Special Reports

Private preparation = public protection

-
There are now several South African initiatives that have stepped up to the plate to support our healthcare workers’ needs
Read more
Special Reports

Digital innovation in the Covid-19 era

-
The internet is helping us to corner this deadly little global critter known as the Coronavirus, or more accuately, Covid-19
Read more
Special Reports

The global crisis is just starting to affect Africa

-
Countries are comparing themselves with their neighbours to see who is flattening the curve first, and there's an obsession with statistics
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19: Unpacking the SMME funding procedure and UIF relief benefit

-
SPONSORED A government-imposed lockdown can be seen as a force majeure in which an employer is able to implement...
Read more
Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback


Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.