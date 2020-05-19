Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirusTop Six

Election preview: Burundi braces for divisive vote

Supporters of the ruling party the National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) react during the opening of the campaign in Gitega, central Burundi, on April 27, 2020, ahead of the Presidential and General election scheduled for May 20, 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. (Tchandrou Nitanga/AFP)
0
All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

NEWS ANALYSIS

Worldwide the coronavirus pandemic dominates the news, but in Burundi the government has been more concerned with the elections tomorrow, 20 May.

The vote takes place against a background of sustained human rights violations by the government against political opponents, and in an environment where voices critical of the government in both the media and civil society have been muzzled. 

“Violence and repression have been the hallmark of politics in Burundi since 2015, and as elections approach and the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds, tensions are rising,” said Lewis Mudge, the Central Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “There is little doubt that these elections will be accompanied by more abuses, as Burundian officials and members of the Imbonerakure are using violence with near-total impunity to allow the ruling party to entrench its hold on power.”

The Imbonerakure are the youth wing of the ruling party, the National Council for the Defence of Democracy-Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD). This de facto militia group has allegedly been at the heart of human rights abuses.

The abuses began in earnest in 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza began agitating to extend his term in office. By 2018, he had forced through controversial constitutional amendments that would allow him to do so by several decades. But Nkurunziza will not be benefiting from these amendments. According to sources, Nkurunziza’s desire for a fourth term as president precipitated an internal crisis in the ruling party.

Top CNDD-FDD leaders thought the president had become so unpopular that he would not be able to win an election for the party, and agitated for him to step down. Fearing a popular uprising led by army generals in the party, Nkurunziza threw in the towel.

Instead, the ruling party’s presidential candidate will be Evariste Ndayishimiye, a close ally of the president, chosen, most believe, to ensure Nkurunziza does not face prosecution after leaving office.  Ndayishimiye, a former rebel fighter, heads the department of military affairs in the presidency. 

Although there are seven candidates on the ballot, the main opposition contender,  Agathon Rwasa, is another former rebel fighter – although he fought on a different side to Nkurunziza and Ndayishimiye during Burundi’s long civil war. Rwasa now leads the National Congress for Freedom. He has been a major figure in Burundian politics for decades, and has spent time both in government and in exile.

Although Rwasa and his party appear to be drawing considerable support, judging from their campaign rallies, the odds of electoral success are stacked against them.

“There are so many vices which paint black the ruling party and its candidate. But as long as the ruling party is in charge of appointing electoral commission and constitutional council members, there is no hope of a breakthrough by the opposition,” said Bob Rugurika, a Burundian journalist in exile.


The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) has resisted calls by the civil society to make the voters’ roll public. This opens room for the possibility of manipulation on election day, say critics.

Voting during the pandemic

Burundi’s government has not taken any stringent measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Last week, it declared four World Health Organisation officials to be “persona non grata” and ordered them to leave the country. They had been helping to coordinate the country’s coronavirus response and include the WHO’s top country official, the coronavirus coordinator, the head of communicable diseases and a laboratory expert focusing on Covid-19 testing, according to Associated Press. 

No explanation has been provided for their expulsion, but it is not without precedent. Under Nkurunziza, the government has had no qualms about kicking out representatives of international organisations critical of its actions, including a United Nations team investigating human rights abuses committed in 2018. 

The response of the government to the pandemic has been lackadaisical at best. Instead of taking the measures seen elsewhere, it has asked people to pray

It has also insisted that presidential elections go ahead. First Vice-president Gaston Sindimwo said those calling for a postponement because of the coronavirus are “enemies of democracy”.

Official government figures this week put the number of coronavirus cases in the country at just 42, with one death. But reports say medical personnel in Bujumbura have been treating many more Covid-19 patients.

“The government wants the election to be held at all costs. So, it doesn’t want to show the true picture of the coronavirus in order not to scare people from turning up at campaign rallies and at the polls,” said one Burundian activist, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution.

Both major parties have been holding jam-packed rallies with little thought for social distancing.

The electoral commission has nonetheless cited the coronavirus as a reason to stop Burundians outside of the country from voting. This effectively disenfranchises Burundian peacekeepers on mission in Somalia and Central African Republic, Burundians in the diaspora and the several hundred thousand refugees who have fled to neighbouring countries in the past few years.

The government also told electoral observers from the East African Community last week that they would have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Bujumbura, meaning they would only emerge from quarantine after the elections were over.

“Burundi will be less peaceful and far less developed after the election. I see the country far more divided,” said Désiré Nzisabira, a Burundian working for an international organisation in Johannesburg.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Amindeh Blaise Atabong
Amindeh Blaise Atabong is a media fellow with Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Foundation

Recommended

Africa

Of drumming, Tony Allen, Charles Mungoshi and my cousin

-
Drummers have the power to allow Zimbabweans to commune with their ancestors, and none more so than those with elevated talent on the skins.
Read more
Coronavirus

Profit vs pandemic: British American Tobacco’s Covid-19 stunt

-
The tyranny of the markets is evident, with the cigarette company exemplifying this through its bid to weaken the government’s measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus
Read more
Africa

Covid-19 restrictions give rise to political tensions in Sierra Leone

-
The country has experienced violent incidents of unrest in recent weeks
Read more
Coronavirus

It has no place

-
Covid-19 exposes the continued inability of white South Africa to critically reflect on their positionality or engage in meaningful, self-reflective, and constructive debate
Read more
Politics

Battle for control of the City of Tshwane is back on

-
The DA has won a high court victory, but the ANC is taking its campaign for power to the Constitutional Court. All the while, residents are left leaderless and without services
Read more
Africa

The most powerful man in Nigeria

-
The legacy of Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who died from complications related to Covid-19, helps us understand how powerful and yet constrained Nigeria's presidency is
Read more
Africa

After seven years, displaced Zambian villagers might get land

-
A high court ruling in Zambia could mean redistributed land and compensation for communities who were evicted for commercial farming
Read more
Business

Not all of Jo’burg’s street traders can sell their wares under lockdown

-
Street traders are central to food security in Johannesburg. But since being declared an essential service under lockdown, street trade in South Africa’s biggest city has returned to uneven ground
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

Raila Odinga: The US and Europe cannot abandon their leadership...

Today, the whole world stands where Europe was in 1945. Europe recovered then thanks to massive international assistance. That same attitude of cooperation and solidarity is needed now more than ever
-
Read more
Sport

World Cup review, part 2: The trials of group A...

With a world-class gauntlet laid out in front of them, could South Africa make an expectant nation proud?
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more
Special Reports

Midwives are the backbone of maternal health systems

-
Let’s unite for and with midwives to prioritise and protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, even in these difficult times
Read more
Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

-
Gareth Cliff explores the progressive pathway to accounting excellence, and discusses the merits of hiring an accountant who belongs to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Read more
Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Read more
Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now